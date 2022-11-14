Leadership changes made at Fort Myers Beach town council meeting

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The town of Fort Myers Beach will continue on the path toward recovery with new leadership at the top.

Mayor Ray Murphy stepped down at Monday's town council meeting and was replaced by Dan Allers following a vote of their colleagues.

Vice Mayor Rexann Hosafros was also replaced by Jim Atterholt.

Swearing-in was also held for two new council members, Karen Woodson and John King.

The changing of the guard comes nearly two months following Hurricane Ian's devastating impact on the town.