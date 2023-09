LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is working on an active death investigation in Estero.

A report came in about gunfire at the Reef Student Living in Fort Myers.

LCSO says the parties involved are not students of FGCU.

According to LCSO, they are working on notifying the next of kin.

LCOS says this is an active death investigation.

