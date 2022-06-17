LCSO warns people about “Geek Squad” scammers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning to residents about scammers calling and emailing to renew their “Geek Squad” subscription.

The real “Geek Squad” is part of the “Best Buy” corporation. However, these people that are calling themselves the “Geek Squad” are criminals trying to get people’s personal and financial information.

LCSO said that you can spot email scammers by looking out for many grammatical errors and noticing if their email address is from a Gmail account, as opposed to a “Best Buy” email address.

If you receive any messages like these, LCSO encourages you to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Fraud Line at 239-258-3292.