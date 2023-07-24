LCSO warns of fraudulent financial opportunities online

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of fraudulent financial/banking opportunities being posted online.

Law enforcement agencies across the country have received reports of illegal activity, including banking and savings options advertised on social media and via email.

These messages often have the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation logo affixed to them, implying that they are insured by the federal government.

Consumers should be aware that scammers can easily copy and past logos from government entities and other corporations. LCSO advises you to take a moment to assess the situation before investing your money in any online opportunity.