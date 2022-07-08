Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

LCSO warns against text scam

293008571_419209073579170_2131927650152853897_n.jpg
Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
293008571_419209073579170_2131927650152853897_n.jpg
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 19:28:35-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced people have been receiving texts from a random phone number giving a discount link to buy LCSO shirts.

In reality, these texts have nothing to do with LCSO.

In a Facebook post, LCSO reminded people:

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will never call, text, or email you to solicit money or purchase items.”

The Sheriff’s Office advises not to click the link in the text or provide any personal information, like credit card or social security numbers.

If you want to report the scam, submit a report through the Community Online Portal System on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4