LCSO warns against text scam

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced people have been receiving texts from a random phone number giving a discount link to buy LCSO shirts.

In reality, these texts have nothing to do with LCSO.

In a Facebook post, LCSO reminded people:

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will never call, text, or email you to solicit money or purchase items.”

The Sheriff’s Office advises not to click the link in the text or provide any personal information, like credit card or social security numbers.

If you want to report the scam, submit a report through the Community Online Portal System on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website.

