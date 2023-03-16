LCSO unveils memorial for fallen deputies in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office honored fallen deputies with a new memorial in Fort Myers.

The memorial is located in Lakes Park. It recognizes the lives of 10 deputies and one K-9, and their service to Southwest Florida.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said today those remembered here dedicated their lives to protecting and serving.

"Whether their life was taken by the hands of another in a tragic accident or medically related... these individuals were committed to their communities until the very end."

The sheriff also said the memorial is a place for the community to reflect, pray or find peace.