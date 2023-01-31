LCSO teaching self-defense course for women

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is getting women R.E.A.D.Y.

Through a self-defense course, they will teach women to be ready to respond with empowerment and awareness to defend themselves.

The free all-women’s course is happening Tuesday morning at the LCSO Cape Coral outreach center.

Women will learn basic self-defense techniques, how to be assertive, verbal confrontation skills, and safety strategies.

This is a course highly requested by women in the community and LCSO will be offering a second on February 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You can follow this link for more information on how to register or you can contact Gary Levine at 239-980-3859.

