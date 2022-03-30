Watch
LCSO sergeant rescues injured deer

Posted at 8:55 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 09:00:55-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Lee County sergeant found himself fawning over an injured fawn early Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Sgt. Clark from the South District responded to a call about an injured deer seen in the middle of the road near Airkraft Ct.

The sergeant assisted in keeping the injured animal calm while Blue Pearl Pet Hospital crews arrived to provide treatment.

The fawn was later transported to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW).

It is believed the deer was struck by a passing vehicle.

