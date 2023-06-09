LCSO searching for missing endangered 81-year-old man

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office continues to search for 81-year-old Alexander Martinez after he was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez left his Fort Myers home on foot and did not tell anyone where he was going.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the search for Martinez continues. LCSO said detectives are searching in the area around his home on Marino Court, and fliers have been placed at local businesses.

LCSO is in contact with Martinez's family.

Martinez was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange and red shorts, and black flip flops. He is 5'7 and weighs about 118 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Alexander's whereabouts is asked to call LCSO at 239-477-1000.