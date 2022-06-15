Watch
LCSO releases identity of man killed in work accident near Bonita Springs High School

Posted at 8:48 AM, Jun 15, 2022
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office revealed more details surrounding a man who died as the result of a job site accident last week.

Investigators revealed the identity of the victim, 78-year-old Carl Leroy Glidden Jr., who they said was trapped inside a skid steer that became completely submerged in a small access pond.

The incident happened June 9 just after 2 p.m. on Imperial Pkwy., near Bonita Springs High School.

First responders including LCSO, Bonita Springs Fire Department, as well as a bulldozer operator, attempted to free Glidden from the skid steer but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials have taken over the investigation of the incident.

