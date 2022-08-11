LCSO recognizes deputies, troopers who saved colleague after shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office heralded the work of two deputies and two Florida Highway Patrol troopers who rendered aid to a fellow law enforcement official after he was shot in the line of duty.

At a ceremony at the LCSO Outreach Center at Gulf Coast Town Center on Wednesday, Life Saving Medals were awarded to Deputies Corey Edmond and Kyle Marochi, as well as to FHP Troopers Henry Gomez and Martin Hernandez.

Deputy Rafael Jaquez was presented the Combat Cross and Wounded in Combat Award.

The accolades stem from an incident on March 17, when Deputies Jaquez and Marochi were conducting a traffic stop on a car believed connected to several thefts and burglaries in Lehigh Acres.

The driver, 30-year-old Tyler Phillips, grabbed a pistol from under his seat and opened fire, striking Jaquez in the arm.

According to the sheriff's office, the two deputies began returning fire as Trooper Gomez happened upon the scene.

Gomez quickly applied a tourniquet and rendered first aid to Jaquez.

Deputy Edmond and Trooper Hernandez arrived shortly thereafter and joined Deputy Marochi in searching a nearby ditch, where they found Philips' body.