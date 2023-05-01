LCSO offers tips on safety and security at gas stations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Thefts at gas stations, across the United States, remain a concern for the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

LCSO says unlocked vehicles with personal items inside make for a quick and easy target.

Law enforcement officials say thieves wait for an opportunity to open your car doors and grab anything and everything they can. Most often times doing this while the drivers are distracted or inside the gas station.

LCSO says choosing well-lit gas stations with surveillance cameras decreases the appeal to criminals.

One way to combat the possibility of being robbed is to purchase fuel during the daytime hours.

Also, select a pump closest to the building, this will increase your visibility to cashiers and staff that work inside.

LCSO also recommends you take your keys with you and do not leave them in the ignition.