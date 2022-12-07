LCSO: Non-credible threat to North and South Fort Myers High Schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office is aware of a non-credible threat to North Fort Myers High School and South Fort Myers High School.

Non-credible threats (swatting) @NorthFtMyersHS & @SouthFMHS. Everyone is safe and school day continues. — Dr. Christopher S. Bernier (@DrChrisBernier) December 7, 2022

The school district of Lee County sent out the following to parents at North Fort Myers High School on Wednesday.

Dear families,



We have received reports of a non-credible threat at North Fort Myers High School. Lee County Deputies are on scene. Students and staff were placed on lockdown as a precaution. There are no injuries and the children and staff are safe. Your children will return back to normal activities and dismissal will proceed as normal at 1:35.



There will be an increased police presence in this area while the investigation continues.



Thank you.



The School District of Lee County





Deputies responded to both campuses and are working with the Lee County School District.

No injuries were reported.