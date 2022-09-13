Toxicology reports still pending after inmate's death at Lee County Jail

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office held a presser after an inmate dies at the Lee County Jail on September 8th.

In the presser, LCSO says that on September 7th around midnight, 9-1-1 received a call in reference to a man terrorizing his family.

According to the presser, the man was walking around his home high on drugs when he yelled threats to shoot his wife, children, dog, and, himself.

The caller grabbed her children and fled the home.

LCSO deputies entered the home and saw the suspect standing over the bed with a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun that was reportedly inches from his hand.

Deputies were able to take the man into custody without using any force according to the report.

When the suspect was being taken into custody, fentanyl was found in his possession. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to LCSO, while the suspect was in the Lee County Jail, he was aggressive and disorderly with other inmates and staff.

On September 8th, he refused to attend his first appearance and was said to be “disorderly” the rest of that day. Deputies then attempted to move him to another housing area and while they were doing so, he reportedly physically resisted and tried to kick deputies. He then spat on deputies according to the report.

Deputies placed the suspect in a restraint chair and scraped his forehead in the process.

During his physical resistance, the suspect began showing signs of a medical emergency and was given medical attention.

According to LCSO, the inmate died while receiving medical treatment due to medical implications.

Detectives with LCSO’s major crime units responded to investigate.

LCSO says that the medical examiner noted there were no signs of foul play.

In the report, LCSO says that there was bruising on the wrists and ankles, associated with handcuffs and shackles. The man suspect also had a broken rib which is said to be typical with CPR.

The toxicology reports are still pending.