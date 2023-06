LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult Jessica Wylie.

Wylie is a white female and has blond hair and green eyes.

She was last seen in the area of Lake Cypress Loop in Fort Myers.

If you have any information on Jessica’s whereabouts, contact us at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.