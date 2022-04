ESTERO, Fla. — A missing woman who was hiking at Estero Bay State Park Preserve has been rescued.

According to the report, the woman was walking with her husband who made it out of the preserve without her.

The Iona McGregor Fire Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly called to the scene around 4 PM Saturday to help with the search.

According to LCSO, the woman was found around 1:30 AM Saturday night.