LCSO: Man arrested after fleeing deputies and crashing car in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to reports from Lee County Sheriff's Office, William Easley is facing charges of fleeing and eluding police, burglary, larceny, aggravated assault on an officer, firefighter, or EMT, resisting an officer, and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

The bond for these charges adds up to more than $122,000.

A report released on Monday from Lee County Sheriff's Office states deputies were at a location of a wanted person near Parkway Street in Fort Myers.

While they were at the scene deputies were advised of another wanted person which was William Easley.

Investigators say Easley walked towards a red Hyundai Tiburon and was ordered to stop moving however according to the report, he got in the car took off nearly striking multiple law enforcement vehicles.

A pursuit began in the busy area in Fort Myers. Witnesses in the report said the red car crossed the median into northbound lanes. The red car ran a red light and hit a white SUV.

During the investigation, drugs were located and confirmed by LCSO field test kits.

Detectives state that Easley immediately said he would not speak without an attorney present.

Easley was evaluated and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for further evaluation but cleared and sent to Lee County Jail.

That car was impounded by LCSO as evidence pending a search warrant.

Easley is scheduled to be in court on March 7th.