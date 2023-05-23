LCSO investigating an act of animal cruelty after receiving a suspicious video

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating an act of cruelty after they received a suspicious video from Community Cats of Bonita Springs Florida.

The video displays someone abandoning a kitten inside a box in a parking lot.

The Community Cats of Bonita Springs Florida says the kitten was taken to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says Animal neglect or cruelty is not tolerated in Lee County and if anyone has information regarding this video is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.