Pine Manor neighbor reports hearing shots, seeing wounded man

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies have reopened a road in the Pine Manor neighborhood, not far from Page Field, after blocking it off for several hours early Thursday morning.

Our crews saw crime scene tape in the area of 5th Ave. and Palm Dr. around 5:30 a.m.

Neighbor Samantha Wimberly said she and her boyfriend heard multiple gunshots and a verbal disturbance shortly afterward.

"Six to eight gunshots," Wimberly recalled. "We looked at each other and were like, 'those were shots.'"

She tells us she went to the home to check on the resident; the man opened the door and Wimberly saw a visible injury to his leg.

Deputies have not confirmed those details at this time.

We are reaching out to investigators to gather more information.