LCSO investigating a death at Matanzas Pass Preserve

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:47 PM, Sep 07, 2022
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found at the Matanzas Pass Preserve on Monday.

A deputy was on patrol Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. when bystanders flagged him down and told him about reports of a body in the area.

When he arrived at the scene, the deputy spoke with the two people who noticed the body in a pond. He then confirmed that the victim, an unknown female, was deceased.

A Major Crimes Homicide Detective and Medical Examiner have been assigned to the case.

