LEE COUNTY, Fla — On April 4, Lee County deputies said they responded to a robbery on Palm Beach Boulevard. LCSO reports Kevin Espinal Borjas and Selvin Arita Carranza robbed a man at gunpoint.

The victim used his IPad to help track his stolen phone. This lead investigators to the suspect's location on Mississippi avenue in Fort Myers.

A search of the residence uncovered ski masks, a replica firearm, and the victim’s phone, resulting in both suspects being arrested for robbery on Sunday.