LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at Charing Cross Circle in Estero.

LCSO says the victim was working on clearing debris around a dock.

According to LCSO, the victim was standing in the river next to the dock when a bystander yelled and saw him fall face down into the water.

LCSO says this is an ongoing investigation and is waiting for the autopsy to rule in the final cause of death.