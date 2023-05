FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sheriff Carmine Marceno is hosting a press conference on Thursday regarding an internal investigation involving a deputy.

No other details are being provided at this time.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, May 4 at the Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Fort Myers.

WATCH NOW | Sheriff Carmine Marceno Press Conference at 11:00 a.m.