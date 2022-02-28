LCSO: "Gotcha Day" celebration on March 10

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Domestic Animal Services and Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force are celebrating “Gotcha Day” on March 10 from 12 - 2 PM in honor of the service dog Deputy Chance who was deputized by Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

People attending the party ,located at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, will have the chance to meet the LCSO member and ACTF Ambassador Deputy Chance, along with many other pets and enter a prize raffle.

Deputy Chance was said to be a victim of abuse before being adopted by a Lieutenant. This event helps the animals who would normally end up in shelters, end up in a home.

In honor of Deputy Chance, Lee Domestic Animal Services will reduce adoption fees to $25 from March 1- March 31 pending an approved application.