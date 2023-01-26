LCSO: Fort Myers nanny steals family dog

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies were called to a home on Caisson Lane in Fort Myers for a report of a stolen dog.

When they arrived the family reported their dog, Lady, was missing and suspected Eileen Schultz stole the dog.

Shultz was a longtime nanny for the family and had been fired earlier in the day.

Detectives made contact with Schultz at a Fort Myers hotel.

Investigators say she denied taking the dog but changed her story when hotel workers told deputies she arrived with a dog.

They say she admitted taking the dog, but changed her mind and wanted to return the pet to the family, but instead dropped off the dog in the area of Penzance Blvd & Caisson Lane.

Deputies along with detectives searched the area and found Lady in the Danforth Lakes community where a resident had taken her in for the night.

Deputies and detectives reunited Lady with her owners.

Schultz was arrested for grand theft and taken to the Lee County Jail.