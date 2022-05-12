LCSO fighting for custody of dog after viral video

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno will amplify his efforts Thursday to obtain custody of a dog being seen allegedly abused in a viral video.

That video appears to show 22-year-old Marcus Chiddister beating and punching a dog.

On Thursday, Chiddister will make an appearance in court, after LCSO filed a Civil Petition.

Back on April 6, LCSO detectives investigated this viral video and found the location of the RaceTrac where the video took place.

The detectives asked the employees if they recognized the man in the video, and that eventually led to the arrest.

On Thursday, Sheriff Marceno and the department are hoping to gain custody of the Two-year-old Sheba.

The sheriff said he wants to make sure this dog finds a good home.

"Now we civilly fight with the courts and we go after, so this person can never have an animal again and we take that dog from him," said Sheriff Marceno.

Court will begin at 8:30 A.M.

