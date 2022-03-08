Couple arrested for crimes against children

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects for sexual crimes against children in their custody.

Delaino Thompson and his girlfriends, Jessica Fowler were reported sexually abusing one of the victims for several years; the second child said that Thompson also sexually abused her.

Detectives gathered evidence that led to the arrest on, March 8, of Thompson with two counts of Custodial Sexual Battery and Fowler with one count of Custodial Battery.

“Anyone who hurts or sexually exploits a child needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, I’m grateful for my Special Victims Unit detectives for their work to ensure this couple never abuses an innocent child again.” Sheriff Carmine Marceno

LCSO