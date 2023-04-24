Watch Now
LCSO conducting area checks in Pine Manor

Posted at 8:47 PM, Apr 23, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is in full force tonight in the Pine Manor West District.

LCSO says patrol deputies are conducting area checks in the Pine Manor area.

They say this is in an effort to keep residents safe.

Pine Manor is the area where a deadly shooting happened just last week.

