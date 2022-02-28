LCSO chase a man down who reportedly stole 13 guns from a residence

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call in reference to a burglary on Drake Drive in Ft. Myers on February 25, that led to a police chase.

After Deputies met with the victim of the home, the suspect identified as Christopher Ferrell, reportedly broke into the victim’s home and before fleeing the home stole 13 firearms and paintings.

Ferrell was reported to have fled the scene on a bike.

Deputies reportedly began flooding the area to search for Ferrell along with an Electronic Surveillance Unit and K9 Unit.

According to the LCSO, A Dragonfish Drone discovered Ferrell behind St. Columbkille Catholic Church in the woods.

Deputies were then able to take Ferrell into custody and charged him with Theft of a Firearm and Larceny.