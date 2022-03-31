Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

LCSO: Assist McGregor Fire with traffic control after structure fire

256014747_1783568658700743_3747662931313147537_n.jpeg
Iona McGregor Fire District Facebook
256014747_1783568658700743_3747662931313147537_n.jpeg
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 16:19:34-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies are helping Iona McGregor Fire District by blocking off Davis Road from Iona Ranch to Pintail Drive in a regard to a structure fire.

According to Iona McGregor Fire, one building was affected with one person reported inside; the person was rescued without any injuries

All lanes are said to be shut down for an unknown period of time.

Fire marshalls are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire as fire trucks begin to pack up.

More information will be revealed as soon as it's released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4