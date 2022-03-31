LCSO: Assist McGregor Fire with traffic control after structure fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies are helping Iona McGregor Fire District by blocking off Davis Road from Iona Ranch to Pintail Drive in a regard to a structure fire.

According to Iona McGregor Fire, one building was affected with one person reported inside; the person was rescued without any injuries

All lanes are said to be shut down for an unknown period of time.

Fire marshalls are at the scene investigating the cause of the fire as fire trucks begin to pack up.

More information will be revealed as soon as it's released.