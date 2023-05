LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says a large group of people on motorbikes and 4-wheelers tore through a Fort Myers neighborhood.

LCSO deputies say over the weekend the large group was seen doing a burnout on the roads of San Carlos Boulevard.

LCSO also says they ran red lights and broke a number of driving violations.

LCSO tracked down one person from the group by using their aviation units and ultimately made an arrest.