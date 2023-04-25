Watch Now
LCSO arrests man after attempting to smother a dog

Lee County Sheriff's Office
BRANDEN WILLIAMS
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 25, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) released a new video that demonstrates a wreck, animal abuse, and an arrest.

Last Friday LCSO deputies responded to Buckingham Road about a vehicle crash after a truck flipped over after hitting an electrical pole.

LCSO said when deputies arrived on the scene they did not find the driver. So, they deployed the K-9 unit to find the suspect.

One K-9 found Branden Williams in the brush where he refused to come out of hiding.

Deputies with LCSO say Williams tried to smother the dog when he was located.

Williams was then screened and his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit said LCSO deputies.

Williams was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is facing multiple charges including a DUI and leaving the scene of the crash.

