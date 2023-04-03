LCSO arrest 25-year-old for threats of violence

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) was notified of a threat of violence and immediately began investigating said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

On Friday, LCSO deputies were notified of a victim receiving electronic threats of violence.

The victim provided evidence of 25-year-old Robert Lynch IV, being in possession of a firearm and sending threatening messages via text message.

Detectives reviewed the evidence sent by Lynch which depicts him handling an AR-style rifle.

Lynch is a registered felon with a history of drug possession. He was arrested in 2022 for possession of a weapon by a delinquent.

LCSO detectives immediately began working on the case and gathering additional evidence throughout the weekend.

On Monday, Lynch was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate-75 while returning to Lee County.

Multiple LCSO deputies and detectives worked together to safely arrest the violent offender.

Lynch was arrested for two counts of written threats of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.