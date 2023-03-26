LCSO announces new plan to improve school safety

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Carmine Marceno with the Lee County Sheriff's Office has created a new program to address school threats to the students, teachers, and community.

The School Threat Enforcement Team (STET) is made up of detectives, analysts, and social workers.

Sheriff Marceno wants to remind everyone "if you make a threat you will be held accountable," said Marceno.

Students should be reminded that anything they post online can affect their futures. Verbal threats are just as serious as online threats.

LCSO says any threat made against the school, teachers, or students will not be tolerated

STET is there to help and educate students and faculty on threats to ensure a safe environment for everyone.