LCEC says customers will not be charged for any time without power

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Electrical Cooperative announced today that customers will not be charged for any time they were without power due to Hurricane Ian.

LCEC has also temporarily suspended late fees and disconnects for non-payment.

Most bills for the month of October will reflect usage from before the storm, LCEC said.

If you need additional time to pay your bill, you can now request a one-time long-term payment arrangement for past due balances. For more information or to enter a long-term payment arrangement request, go to 'Report An Outage/Inquiry' on the SmartHub app.