Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

LCEC says customers will not be charged for any time without power

LCEClogo.jpg
LCEC
LCEClogo.jpg
Posted at 5:10 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 17:10:04-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Electrical Cooperative announced today that customers will not be charged for any time they were without power due to Hurricane Ian.

LCEC has also temporarily suspended late fees and disconnects for non-payment.

Most bills for the month of October will reflect usage from before the storm, LCEC said.

If you need additional time to pay your bill, you can now request a one-time long-term payment arrangement for past due balances. For more information or to enter a long-term payment arrangement request, go to 'Report An Outage/Inquiry' on the SmartHub app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month