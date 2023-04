SANIBEL, Fla. — LCEC is responding to power outages in the Sanibel-Captiva area.

199 customers were affected by the outage. 72 remain without power as of 9:36 p.m.

No cause has been reported.

The outages were first reported around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Crews are on scene assessing the cause of the outage so repairs can be made.