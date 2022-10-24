LCEC reports Upper Captiva reconnected ahead of schedule

CAPTIVA, Fla. — Lee County Electric Cooperative officials announced that communities of Upper Captiva were reconnected to the power grid weeks ahead of schedule.

The original estimate for power restoration, they said, was no later than November 15. However, those whose properties were able to accept power were reconnected by the end of the day Saturday.

"LCEC and an army of line workers, tree trimmers and support personnel, including FPL, have been working to restore power to the last remaining customers on the barrier islands of Sanibel, Captiva, and Upper Captiva which were ravaged by Hurricane Ian," officials said in a statement.

"Customers and contractors on the Islands are reminded to assume all power lines are energized. If homes or businesses took on water or damage to their electric facilities, a licensed electrician will need to make repairs before power can be restored."

