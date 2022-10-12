Watch Now
LCEC energizing lines on Pine Island and Matlacha

LCEC and Duke Energy crews are energizing lines for the first time in Pine Island and Matlacha.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 12, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — LCEC and Duke Energy crews are energizing lines for the first time in Pine Island and Matlacha.

Crews want people who live on the island to make sure to turn off main breakers to prevent fires from happening when the power does come back on.

LCEC reports the following outages as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Lee County Sheriff's Office says traffic is moving with minimal delays on Wednesday.

