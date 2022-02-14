LCDAS: Hoarder gave seven citations after several cats were found on the property in poor condition

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lee County Domestic Animal Services report says a known hoarder was given seven citations after several cats were found on her property in poor condition next to a cat's skeletal remains.

The report says animal service officers were doing a follow-up at the home of Georgia Hammell on Wednesday, February 9. 2022. This was at 324 Grovewood Avenue South Lehigh Acres.

There were 20 cats removed from her property back in 2015.

Investigators were last out at the home in 2020 to check on conditions. At that time Hammell appeared to have gotten control of things.

When they arrived and observed several cats in the front yard of the residence jumping through an open window.

The report goes on to say the yard had a lot of clutter and the inside of the home appeared to be in disarray. There was a strong scent of urine and feces emanating from the home. The home appeared to have electricity, as there were a couple of lamps turned on.

Investigators say the owner appears to have reverted back to material hoarding.

