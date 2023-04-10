Lavenders Landing boat ramp lanes under repair

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County announced Lavenders Landing boat ramp lanes will be partially closed during the week beginning Monday, April 10, for ramp repairs.

Lavenders Landing is at 7290 Barrancas Ave. N.W. in Bokeelia and both lanes will be open Saturday and Sunday for weekend use.

The left side of the ramp will be closed Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14. The right side of the ramp and the entrance off McNeff Road will be closed Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21. Boaters will use the entrance off Barrancas Avenue during this closure.

Pine Island-area boaters can also use the county’s nearby ramp at Matlacha Park, 4577 Pine Island Road N.W.

Visit www.leeparks.org/boats for other available boat ramps and the latest updates on this project.