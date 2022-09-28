Latest on shelters and evacuations in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It is time to shelter in place now that Hurricane Ian is very near to the Lee County coast. It is no longer safe to be on the bridges and roads.

The National Weather Service recommends the following when sheltering in place:

Take refuge in a small interior room, closet, or hallway on the lowest level during the storm. Put as many walls between you and the outside as you can.

Stay away from windows, skylights, and glass doors.

If the eye of the storm passes over your area, there will be a short period of calm, but at the other side of the eye, the wind speed rapidly increases to hurricane force winds coming from the opposite direction.

Plan to remain inside even after the storm passes so that first responders can ensure conditions are safe.

