LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Fort Myers Beach has received notice the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Beach Baptist Church will officially be closing.

The last day to receive service will be on Thursday. This will end all DRC services on Fort Myers Beach.

Residents will still have the option to call FEMA Disaster Assistance at 1-800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

The last remaining DRC in Lee County is at Lakes Library, in Fort Myers