LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The last day for debris pickup on Fort Myers Beach will be on Tuesday.

This is for property owners only to the Town’s side streets and Estero Boulevard north of the Matanzas Pass Bridge. Estero Boulevard from the Matanzas Pass Bridge south is the responsibility of Lee County.

Debris must be pushed to the curb by May 30 to be picked up through the State’s program that has been operating since Hurricane Ian.

This deadline does not include properties that are signed up through www.iandebriscleanup.com for debris removal on personal property.

After Tuesday, the Town could start to enact code compliance violations for debris that remain curbside.

Property owners are asked to please help make this process quick and efficient by combining debris into one large pile and using trash cans for a small amount of debris that is allowable to be picked up with household waste.