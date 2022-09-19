Largest display of student artwork in Florida becoming available to view by the public

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County School District is set to present the largest public display of student artwork in the state of Florida, on September 20, 2022.

The exhibit called "Designs and Dreams of Young Artists XXVIII" will showcase the work of more than one hundred students in elementary, middle and high school.

"Designs and Dreams of Young Artists XXVIII" will take place at the Lee County Public Education Center in Fort Myers.

The exhibit is an open house for students, parents, employees, families and the public to enjoy artwork created by students. It will be open from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on September 20, 2022.

The Designs and Dreams of Young Artists was created by former Superintendent Dr. James A. Adams in 1992. It has continued every year since.

