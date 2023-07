LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on I-75 in Lee County caused lane closures Saturday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, north and southbound lanes between Bonita Beach Road and Corkscrew road were shut down around 9 a.m.

As of 12 p.m., all lanes in the area are back open.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No further details have been released.