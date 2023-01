LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Cape Coral is reminding Residents tomorrow Jan. 30 the westbound right-turning lane will be closed from 9th Place to 8th Court starting at 8 a.m.

Utility crews will be investigating a possible leak at the intersection. The closure is anticipated to be completed by the end of Monday. The city is urging drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians to use caution when traveling through the area.