Lake Kennedy Racquet Center construction begins in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Construction began on one of the biggest racquetball courts in the state.

The Lake Kennedy Racquet Center will include covered seating, a pro shop, and a concession stand.

Local pickleball players hope Cape Coral will become a destination for future pickleball tournaments on the project is finished.

Pickleball Ambassador Julie Scott says “the sport has grown so much that we have over one thousand players in tournaments. So we need more than the 16 courts more than the 24 courts but having the 32 courts could be a major tournament. With the other amenities that cape coral has this is gonna be great for cape coral.”

The racquetball center is expected to be completed next year.

It is one of the parks that was approved for Cape Coral’s General Obligation (GO) Bond.

The GO bond is a 60 million-dollar expansion of the city’s parks and recreation amenities.