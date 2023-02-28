La Ola moving shipping container restaurant onto trailers in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A restaurant destroyed by Hurricane Ian is going mobile to avoid the flood zone and stay open for business.

La Ola Surfside Restaurant was using shipping containers but was cited by the Fort Myers Beach government for operating in a FEMA flood zone.

Due to FEMA regulations relating to flood zones, the restaurant was cited for the shipping containers they are using as a makeshift building in Time Square. Those regulations say the containers need to be mobile in case of a storm that would require them to evacuate.

La Ola's owner Tom Houghton decided to put the shipping containers on trailers to be mobile to avoid closing.

Tuesday cranes are being used to lift the shipping containers onto the trailers. Decking stairs and railing systems will be built so customers and employees can get into the containers.

The Fort Myers Beach building inspector will take a look at the temporary restaurant, which hopes to open for business at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

