Koreshan Farmer's Market vendors prepare for location change

ESTERO, Fla. — The Koreshan Farmer's Market is closing after July 31.

Tucked away in the Koreshan State Park, the weekly Farmer's Market serves the Southwest Florida community.

A tradition for many local families over the past decade will now come to a close.

However, the non-profit Friends of Koreshan says it's not a full closure, but a relocation.

“It’s not going to be this beautiful venue with shade trees, picnic tables, and another reason for people to come," said Todd Johnson, Owner of Artisan Bread Company.

A spokesperson for Friends of Koreshan told Fox 4 its in the final phase of negotiations to relocate to the Three Oaks Town Center.

However, many are upset they are losing their Sunday morning tradition.

"I brought my kids here. It’s all part of the area that’s changing so fast, so furious, which is hard to see. It’s hard to give up this nature area. I’d like to still come back but it won’t be the same without the vendors. They’re great people," said Sue Morgan, a Bonita Springs resident.

Many of the vendors that are currently at Koreshan State Park say they are reliant on the income the Farmer's Market brings their small business.

“I’m never going to make a fortune here, but it is a part of my income as it is for everybody here," said Johnson.

Others are remaining optimistic that a new location will bring more customers, because they won't have to pay an entrance fee.

It’s good to start fresh, to get new, I think the community’s going to love it," said Anthony Incorvaia, Owner of Inky’s Tie Dyes. "Three Oaks will embrace it. There’s going to be a lot of really good stuff coming to it."

As July 31 approaches, visitors and vendors will say goodbye to the traditional spot and welcome in a new location.

“Everybody loves to come out and support small business," said Incorvaia. "That’s what we’re all out here trying to do is just making it for a small business.”

Fox 4 will keep you up to date on the Farmer's Market's plans as they develop.