Knives found on Bonita Springs High School student

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed the arrest of a high school student on the anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

"I am disappointed to announce... there was a threat at Bonita Springs High School," Marceno said via Facebook post regarding the incident.

Deputies responded to Bonita Springs High School in reference to a threat of violence with a knife.

Investigators say the 17-year-old student showed a victim a pocket knife and threatened the victim with physical harm.

The teen was pulled out of class and made contact with a school resource officer, who found two pocket knives on the suspect.

The suspect is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Weapon on School Property.

